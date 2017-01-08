Top Stories
Sun, 08 January 2017 at 11:39 pm

'Moonlight' Wins Best Picture Drama at Golden Globes 2017!

Moonlight won the top prize of the night at the 2017 Golden Globe Awards!

The film took home the award for Best Motion Picture – Drama, beating out Hacksaw Ridge, Hell or High Water, Lion, and Manchester By the Sea.

Representing the film were nominated actors Naomie Harris and Mahershala Ali, as well as stars Janelle Monae, Trevante Rhodes, and Ashton Sanders. See photos of them all in the gallery!

FYI: Naomie is wearing an Armani Couture dress, Jimmy Choo shoes and bag, and Tiffany & Co. jewelry. Mahershala is wearing a Dior Homme tuxedo, shirt, studs, and tie with Christian Louboutin shoes and a Montblanc timepiece. Janelle is wearing an Armani Prive gown, Giuseppe Zanotti shoes, a Jimmy Choo clutch, and Forevermark diamonds. Ashton is wearing head-to-toe Saint Laurent with a vintage jacket on top.

