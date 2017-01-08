Top Stories
2017 Golden Globes Weekend - Full Coverage of All Parties!

2017 Golden Globes Weekend - Full Coverage of All Parties!

Zayn Shoots 'I Don't Wanna Live Forever' Video in London

Zayn Shoots 'I Don't Wanna Live Forever' Video in London

Golden Globes Predictions 2017 - Who Will Win Movie Awards?

Golden Globes Predictions 2017 - Who Will Win Movie Awards?

50 Cent Shows Support For Pal Chris Brown (Video)

50 Cent Shows Support For Pal Chris Brown (Video)

Sun, 08 January 2017 at 4:35 pm

New 'Beauty & The Beast' Poster Features Full Main Cast

New 'Beauty & The Beast' Poster Features Full Main Cast

The brand new Beauty and the Beast poster is here – and it gives us a peek at all the main characters we know and love!

Emma Watson as Belle and Dan Stevens as Beast sit atop the poster while Luke Evans as Gaston, Emma Thompson as Mrs. Potts, Ewan McGregor as Lumiere, Josh Gad as Le Fou, Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Plumette, Audra McDonald as Garderobe, Kevin Kline as Maurice, Stanley Tucci as Cadenza, and Ian McKellan as Cogsworth are all pictured below them.

A new TV spot for the film was just released where Beast gets advice on how to woo Belle. Be sure to check it out if you missed it!

Beauty and the Beast hits theaters on March 17.

Click inside to see the full poster…
Just Jared on Facebook
new beauty and the beast poster features full cast 01

Photos: Walt Disney Pictures
Posted to: Audra McDonald, Beauty and the Beast, Dan Stevens, Emma Thompson, Emma Watson, Ewan McGregor, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Ian McKellan, Josh Gad, Kevin Kline, Luke Evans, Stanley Tucci

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Tons of celebs stepped out for President Obama's farewell party - TMZ
  • Pink and husband Carey Hart celebrate 11th wedding anniversary - Gossip Cop
  • Selena Gomez reunites with David Henrie for Instagram story! - Just Jared Jr
  • Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen go on a double-date with their men - Radar
  • Does Ben Affleck have a new girlfriend? - Lainey Gossip
  • Tallulah Willis' art gallery opening draws A-list crowd - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here