New 'Beauty & The Beast' Poster Features Full Main Cast

The brand new Beauty and the Beast poster is here – and it gives us a peek at all the main characters we know and love!

Emma Watson as Belle and Dan Stevens as Beast sit atop the poster while Luke Evans as Gaston, Emma Thompson as Mrs. Potts, Ewan McGregor as Lumiere, Josh Gad as Le Fou, Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Plumette, Audra McDonald as Garderobe, Kevin Kline as Maurice, Stanley Tucci as Cadenza, and Ian McKellan as Cogsworth are all pictured below them.

A new TV spot for the film was just released where Beast gets advice on how to woo Belle. Be sure to check it out if you missed it!

Beauty and the Beast hits theaters on March 17.

