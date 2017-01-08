Top Stories
Golden Globes Predictions 2017 - Who Will Win Movie Awards?

Carrie Fisher's Urn Is Shaped Like A Prozac Pill

VIDEO: Kim Kardashian Breaks Silence on Paris Robbery, Tears Up in 'Keeping Up' Promo

Britney Spears' New Boyfriend Spotted Flaunting Hot Body at the Beach!

Sun, 08 January 2017 at 12:33 am

Niall Horan Says Ed Sheeran's New Music 'Feels Like Home'

Niall Horan is singing his praises for Ed Sheeran‘s return to the music world.

The 23-year-old former One Direction member took to Twitter on Friday (January 6) to express his excitement for Ed‘s new tracks – “Shape of You” and, particularly, “Castle on the Hill.”

“He’s back !” Niall wrote, before adding, “Castle on the hill is my kind of song . . Reminds me of home.”

Ed‘s new music is expected to be featured on his upcoming album, rumored to be titled Divide.

Niall, meanwhile, has big plans for his own debut “folk-pop” album.

Pictured: Niall attending a fashion show for British designer Oliver Spencer‘s Autumn/Winter 2017 collection during London Fashion Week on Saturday (January 7).
