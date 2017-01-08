Niall Horan Says Ed Sheeran's New Music 'Feels Like Home'

Niall Horan is singing his praises for Ed Sheeran‘s return to the music world.

The 23-year-old former One Direction member took to Twitter on Friday (January 6) to express his excitement for Ed‘s new tracks – “Shape of You” and, particularly, “Castle on the Hill.”

“He’s back !” Niall wrote, before adding, “Castle on the hill is my kind of song . . Reminds me of home.”

Ed‘s new music is expected to be featured on his upcoming album, rumored to be titled Divide.

Niall, meanwhile, has big plans for his own debut “folk-pop” album.

Pictured: Niall attending a fashion show for British designer Oliver Spencer‘s Autumn/Winter 2017 collection during London Fashion Week on Saturday (January 7).