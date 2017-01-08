Nicole Kidman & Keith Urban Are One Gorgeous Couple at Golden Globes 2017!

Top Stories
Sun, 08 January 2017 at 8:34 pm

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban are such a hot couple!

The pair walked the red carpet at the 2017 Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday (January 8) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Nicole is up for the Best Performance by Actress in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture award tonight for her work in Lion. Best of luck to all of the nominees!

Make sure to tune in for the Golden Globes, hosted by Jimmy Fallon, airing RIGHT NOW on NBC!

FYI: Nicole is wearing an Alexander McQueen gown.

