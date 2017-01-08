Top Stories
Golden Globes 2017 - Full Coverage of the Awards Night!

Golden Globes 2017 - Full Coverage of the Awards Night!

Zayn Shoots 'I Don't Wanna Live Forever' Video in London

Zayn Shoots 'I Don't Wanna Live Forever' Video in London

Miss Golden Globe - 10 Notable Celebs from Previous Years!

Miss Golden Globe - 10 Notable Celebs from Previous Years!

50 Cent Shows Support For Pal Chris Brown (Video)

50 Cent Shows Support For Pal Chris Brown (Video)

Sun, 08 January 2017 at 6:09 pm

Nina Dobrev's 'Vampire Diaries' Return Teased at TCA 2017

Nina Dobrev's 'Vampire Diaries' Return Teased at TCA 2017

Will Nina Dobrev be making an appearance in the series finale of The Vampire Diaries?

That was the big question during The CW’s panel at 2017 Winter TCA Press Tour this weekend.

Network president Mark Pedowitz didn’t officially confirm anything, but he did tease fans with a little tidbit.

“The best way I can answer that question is Julie [Plec], Kevin [Williamson], the studio and the CW promise a fantastic series finale,” he said.

Julie recently revealed that Nina made a promise to her about returning for the final episode.

The Vampire Diaries comes back on Friday, February 10 @ 8/7c on The CW.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: The CW
Posted to: Nina Dobrev, Television, Vampire Diaries

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Tons of celebs stepped out for President Obama's farewell party - TMZ
  • Pink and husband Carey Hart celebrate 11th wedding anniversary - Gossip Cop
  • Selena Gomez reunites with David Henrie for Instagram story! - Just Jared Jr
  • Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen go on a double-date with their men - Radar
  • Does Ben Affleck have a new girlfriend? - Lainey Gossip
  • Tallulah Willis' art gallery opening draws A-list crowd - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here