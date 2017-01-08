Nina Dobrev's 'Vampire Diaries' Return Teased at TCA 2017

Will Nina Dobrev be making an appearance in the series finale of The Vampire Diaries?

That was the big question during The CW’s panel at 2017 Winter TCA Press Tour this weekend.

Network president Mark Pedowitz didn’t officially confirm anything, but he did tease fans with a little tidbit.

“The best way I can answer that question is Julie [Plec], Kevin [Williamson], the studio and the CW promise a fantastic series finale,” he said.

Julie recently revealed that Nina made a promise to her about returning for the final episode.

The Vampire Diaries comes back on Friday, February 10 @ 8/7c on The CW.