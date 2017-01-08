Top Stories
Golden Globes 2017 - Full Coverage of the Awards Night!

VIDEO: Watch Meryl Streep's Powerful Speech Slamming Donald Trump at the Golden Globes

Miss Golden Globe - 10 Notable Celebs from Previous Years!

50 Cent Shows Support For Pal Chris Brown (Video)

Sun, 08 January 2017 at 11:50 pm

Pharrell Williams' Film 'Hidden Figures' Called 'Hidden Fences' By Jenna Bush Hager

Pharrell Williams' Film 'Hidden Figures' Called 'Hidden Fences' By Jenna Bush Hager

Pharrell Williams and Hidden Figures producer Mimi Valdes walked the red carpet together at the 2017 Golden Globe Awards today.

While walking the red carpet, Pharrell stopped to speak to Jenna Bush Hager during a pre-show interview. Jenna made a huge gaff during the interview, asking about the nonexistent film “Hidden Fences,” which combines “Hidden Figures” and “Fences,” two different films.

“So you’re nominated for “Hidden Fences,” Jenna said. “How cool is it? You said this party is known for a little drinking. Are you thinking you’re going to partake?”

Pharrell was nominated for Best Original Score for the film.

Watch Pharrell react to the mistake below…
pharrell williams brings mimi valdez golden globes 2017 01
pharrell williams brings mimi valdez golden globes 2017 02
pharrell williams brings mimi valdez golden globes 2017 03
pharrell williams brings mimi valdez golden globes 2017 04
pharrell williams brings mimi valdez golden globes 2017 05
pharrell williams brings mimi valdez golden globes 2017 06
pharrell williams brings mimi valdez golden globes 2017 07
pharrell williams brings mimi valdez golden globes 2017 08

Photos: Getty
