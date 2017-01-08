Top Stories
Golden Globes 2017 - Full Coverage of the Awards Night!

Golden Globes 2017 - Full Coverage of the Awards Night!

Zayn Shoots 'I Don't Wanna Live Forever' Video in London

Zayn Shoots 'I Don't Wanna Live Forever' Video in London

Miss Golden Globe - 10 Notable Celebs from Previous Years!

Miss Golden Globe - 10 Notable Celebs from Previous Years!

50 Cent Shows Support For Pal Chris Brown (Video)

50 Cent Shows Support For Pal Chris Brown (Video)

Sun, 08 January 2017 at 7:50 pm

Pregnant Gal Gadot Shows Off Her Baby Bump at Golden Globes 2017!

Pregnant Gal Gadot Shows Off Her Baby Bump at Golden Globes 2017!

Gal Gadot is showing off her baby bump at the 2017 Golden Globe Awards!

The 31-year-old pregnant Wonder Woman actress is set to present at the show tonight, held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday (January 8) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

This is Gal‘s first official appearance since announcing her pregnancy back in November.

Make sure to tune in for the Golden Globes, hosted by Jimmy Fallon, TONIGHT at 8/7c on NBC! Just Jared will also be live blogging the entire show, so stick with us all night!
Just Jared on Facebook
pregnant gal gadot golden globes 2017 red carpet 01
pregnant gal gadot golden globes 2017 red carpet 02
pregnant gal gadot golden globes 2017 red carpet 03
pregnant gal gadot golden globes 2017 red carpet 04
pregnant gal gadot golden globes 2017 red carpet 05

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2017 Golden Globes, Gal Gadot, Golden Globes, Pregnant Celebrities

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Tons of celebs stepped out for President Obama's farewell party - TMZ
  • Pink and husband Carey Hart celebrate 11th wedding anniversary - Gossip Cop
  • Selena Gomez reunites with David Henrie for Instagram story! - Just Jared Jr
  • Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen go on a double-date with their men - Radar
  • Does Ben Affleck have a new girlfriend? - Lainey Gossip
  • Tallulah Willis' art gallery opening draws A-list crowd - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here