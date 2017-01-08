Pregnant Gal Gadot Shows Off Her Baby Bump at Golden Globes 2017!

Gal Gadot is showing off her baby bump at the 2017 Golden Globe Awards!

The 31-year-old pregnant Wonder Woman actress is set to present at the show tonight, held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday (January 8) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

This is Gal‘s first official appearance since announcing her pregnancy back in November.

Make sure to tune in for the Golden Globes, hosted by Jimmy Fallon, TONIGHT at 8/7c on NBC! Just Jared will also be live blogging the entire show, so stick with us all night!