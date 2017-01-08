Pregnant Natalie Portman Brings Husband Benjamin Millepied to Golden Globes 2017!

Natalie Portman looks gorgeous in her yellow gown while walking the red carpet at the 2017 Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday (January 8) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 35-year-old actress was joined at the event by her husband, Black Swan choreographer Benjamin Millepied.

Natalie is nominated tonight for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama for her work in Jackie. She is up against Arrival‘s Amy Adams, Miss Sloane‘s Jessica Chastain, Elle‘s Isabelle Huppert, and Loving‘s Ruth Negga.

FYI: Natalie is wearing a Prada dress, Jimmy Choo shoes, a Tomansino bag, and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.