Sun, 08 January 2017 at 1:44 pm

Prince William & Kate Middleton Finally Reveal Their Holiday Card!

Prince William and Kate Middleton have sent out their annual holiday card!

A lucky recipient of the royal couple’s Christmas and thank you note took to her Instagram to share the sweet card.

“A lovely royal surprise arrived today! This photo taken by Arthur Edwards in Victoria, BC was used as The #Cambridges’ Christmas / thank you card. Absolutely adore George & Charlotte!” she captioned the photo.

The snap was taken during the family’s visit to Canada this past fall while they were attending a party hosted for military families.

Check out their adorable family photo below…

A photo posted by V (@ladyandtherose) on

Also pictured inside: William and Kate heading to St Mary Magdalene Church at Sandringham to attend a church service on Sunday (January 8) in King’s Lynn, England.
