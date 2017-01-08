Priyanka Chopra Glitters in Gold at Golden Globes 2017
Priyanka Chopra make her big entrance at the 2017 Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday (January 8) in Beverly Hills, Calif.
The 34-year-old Quantico star, who will be presenting that night, wore a Ralph Lauren gown.
“Sometimes too many options aren’t a good thing… #GoldenGlobes #GirlProblems suggestions?” Priyanka wrote on Instagram a few days earlier with various dresses, which you can see below.
