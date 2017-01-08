Top Stories
Golden Globes 2017 - Full Coverage of the Awards Night!

VIDEO: Watch Meryl Streep's Powerful Speech Slamming Donald Trump at the Golden Globes

Miss Golden Globe - 10 Notable Celebs from Previous Years!

50 Cent Shows Support For Pal Chris Brown (Video)

Rami Malek & Christian Slater Hit Golden Globes 2017 Red Carpet Together

Rami Malek makes a tux look really good while attending the 2017 Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday (January 8) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 35-year-old actor was joined on the red carpet by his Mr. Robot co-star Christian Slater.

Rami was nominated for Best Actor in a Television Series – Drama, but lost out to Billy Bob Thornton.

Christian was up for Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Television Film, but sadly lost out to Hugh Laurie.

Rami is wearing Dior Homme.

