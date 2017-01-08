Reese Witherspoon's Golden Globes Look is All About the 'Details'

Reese Witherspoon knows it’s the finishing touches that can bring an (already fabulous) outfit to a whole new level.

The 40-year-old actress showed off her curves in a stunning yellow gown as she hit the carpet at the 2017 Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday (January 8) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

She completed her look with a dazzling statement necklace and ring collection.

Reese will take the stage tonight as one of the presenters during the show.

“Details, details, details 💫 #GoldenGlobes #GoldenHour @tiffanyandco,” she captioned the Instagram photo below.

A photo posted by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on Jan 8, 2017 at 6:04pm PST

FYI: Reese is wearing custom Atelier Versace with Tiffany & Co. jewelry.



