Top Stories
Golden Globes 2017 - Full Coverage of the Awards Night!

Golden Globes 2017 - Full Coverage of the Awards Night!

Zayn Shoots 'I Don't Wanna Live Forever' Video in London

Zayn Shoots 'I Don't Wanna Live Forever' Video in London

Miss Golden Globe - 10 Notable Celebs from Previous Years!

Miss Golden Globe - 10 Notable Celebs from Previous Years!

50 Cent Shows Support For Pal Chris Brown (Video)

50 Cent Shows Support For Pal Chris Brown (Video)

Sun, 08 January 2017 at 9:41 pm

Reese Witherspoon's Golden Globes Look is All About the 'Details'

Reese Witherspoon's Golden Globes Look is All About the 'Details'

Reese Witherspoon knows it’s the finishing touches that can bring an (already fabulous) outfit to a whole new level.

The 40-year-old actress showed off her curves in a stunning yellow gown as she hit the carpet at the 2017 Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday (January 8) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

She completed her look with a dazzling statement necklace and ring collection.

Reese will take the stage tonight as one of the presenters during the show.

“Details, details, details 💫 #GoldenGlobes #GoldenHour @tiffanyandco,” she captioned the Instagram photo below.

FYI: Reese is wearing custom Atelier Versace with Tiffany & Co. jewelry.


Click inside to see two more posts Reese shared while prepping for the big night…

Countdown to the #GoldenGlobes 🏆 #GlamSquad #Prep @hairbyadir @mollyrstern

A photo posted by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on

Just Jared on Facebook
reese witherspoons golden globes look is all about the details2 01
reese witherspoons golden globes look is all about the details2 02
reese witherspoons golden globes look is all about the details2 03
reese witherspoons golden globes look is all about the details2 04
reese witherspoons golden globes look is all about the details2 05
reese witherspoons golden globes look is all about the details2 06
reese witherspoons golden globes look is all about the details2 07
reese witherspoons golden globes look is all about the details2 08
reese witherspoons golden globes look is all about the details2 09

Credit: Frazer Harrison; Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2017 Golden Globes, Golden Globes, Reese Witherspoon

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Tons of celebs stepped out for President Obama's farewell party - TMZ
  • Pink and husband Carey Hart celebrate 11th wedding anniversary - Gossip Cop
  • Selena Gomez reunites with David Henrie for Instagram story! - Just Jared Jr
  • Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen go on a double-date with their men - Radar
  • Does Ben Affleck have a new girlfriend? - Lainey Gossip
  • Tallulah Willis' art gallery opening draws A-list crowd - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here