Riley Keough Goes Classic at the Golden Globes 2017

Riley Keough looks pretty as she arrives on the red carpet for the 2017 Golden Globes at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday (January 8) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 27-year-old actress went bold in a black and gray sheer dress with a bright red lip for the awards show.

While walking the red carpet, Riley was joined by her The Girlfriend Experience co-star Kate Lyn Sheil.

Riley was nominated for a Golden Globe for her performance on The Girlfriend Experience.

