Sun, 08 January 2017 at 12:49 pm

'Rogue One' & 'Hidden Figures' Tie For No. 1 At Box Office

It’s still unclear whether Rogue One: A Star Wars Story or Hidden Figures won this weekend’s box office!

According to THR, both films are currently tied in first with $22 million, and official numbers will be revealed on Monday (January 9).

Hidden Figures stars Taraji P. Henson, Octavia Spencer, and Janelle Monae, and some expect it to pull ahead of the Star Wars standalone film.

Coming in at No. 3 was the animated film Sing with $41.5 million, crossing the $200 million mark domestically.

Rounding out the top five were Kate Beckinsale and Theo James‘ new film Underworld: Blood Wars, and Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone‘s award darling La La Land, which grossed $13.1 million and $10 million, respectively.

WHAT DID YOU SEE at the movies this weekend?!

