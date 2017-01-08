Top Stories
2017 Golden Globes Weekend - Full Coverage of All Parties!

2017 Golden Globes Weekend - Full Coverage of All Parties!

VIDEO: Selena Gomez &amp; David Henrie Reunite, Imagine Where 'Wizards' Characters Are Today!

VIDEO: Selena Gomez & David Henrie Reunite, Imagine Where 'Wizards' Characters Are Today!

Golden Globes Predictions 2017 - Who Will Win Movie Awards?

Golden Globes Predictions 2017 - Who Will Win Movie Awards?

Britney Spears' New Boyfriend Spotted Flaunting Hot Body at the Beach!

Britney Spears' New Boyfriend Spotted Flaunting Hot Body at the Beach!

Sun, 08 January 2017 at 8:00 am

Rogue One's Felicity Jones Reveals Why She's More Like Luke Than Princess Leia

Rogue One's Felicity Jones Reveals Why She's More Like Luke Than Princess Leia

Felicity Jones has been dazzling audiences with her performance as Jyn Erso in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

The 33-year-old actress recently sat down with W Magazine and explained why she’s always related more to the character Luke Skywalker than Princess Leia growing up.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Felicity Jones

“Did you do your hair in buns on the side of your head?” the interviewer asked about Felicity‘s childhood days. “Did you have a Princess Leia hair moment?”

“I didn’t,” Felicity answered. I was a real tomboy. I always had very short hair in a very sort of like short little fringe, and I was always running around and getting really muddy and playing outside.”

“So you were Luke,” the interviewer said, to which Felicity responded “Yeah, exactly.”

Pictured: Felicity landing at LAX Airport ahead of the 2017 Golden Globes on Friday (January 6) in Los Angeles.

Click inside to see what Felicity had to say about how she first discovered Star Wars…

“I’ve quite a large extended family and we’re all very close to each other, so actually, my brother and I, we didn’t have a VHS player,” she went on. “My family were quite sort of old-fashioned in the sense that we were always sort of having to read and do things like that. Which, obviously, in the long term you really appreciate. But when you’re six or seven, it’s a little bit frustrating.”

“So then we were going to my cousin’s house and we’d sit and watch all these delightful VHS’s and be watching things like Tremors and catching up on everything we’d missed out on,” she added. “And Star Wars was very much part of our education. I remember just distinctly sitting really – I don’t know why I was sitting so close to the television, and then cross-legged, and then looking up as the wonderful opening crawl was sliding up the screen and being really quite moved and entertained by it.”
Just Jared on Facebook
rogue ones felicity jones reveals why shes more like luke than princess leia 01
rogue ones felicity jones reveals why shes more like luke than princess leia 02
rogue ones felicity jones reveals why shes more like luke than princess leia 03
rogue ones felicity jones reveals why shes more like luke than princess leia 04
rogue ones felicity jones reveals why shes more like luke than princess leia 05
rogue ones felicity jones reveals why shes more like luke than princess leia 06
rogue ones felicity jones reveals why shes more like luke than princess leia 07
rogue ones felicity jones reveals why shes more like luke than princess leia 08
rogue ones felicity jones reveals why shes more like luke than princess leia 09
rogue ones felicity jones reveals why shes more like luke than princess leia 10
rogue ones felicity jones reveals why shes more like luke than princess leia 11
rogue ones felicity jones reveals why shes more like luke than princess leia 12
rogue ones felicity jones reveals why shes more like luke than princess leia 13
rogue ones felicity jones reveals why shes more like luke than princess leia 14
rogue ones felicity jones reveals why shes more like luke than princess leia 15
rogue ones felicity jones reveals why shes more like luke than princess leia 16
rogue ones felicity jones reveals why shes more like luke than princess leia 17
rogue ones felicity jones reveals why shes more like luke than princess leia 18

Photos: AKM-GSI
Posted to: Felicity Jones

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Tons of celebs stepped out for President Obama's farewell party - TMZ
  • Pink and husband Carey Hart celebrate 11th wedding anniversary - Gossip Cop
  • Selena Gomez reunites with David Henrie for Instagram story! - Just Jared Jr
  • Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen go on a double-date with their men - Radar
  • Does Ben Affleck have a new girlfriend? - Lainey Gossip
  • Tallulah Willis' art gallery opening draws A-list crowd - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here