Rogue One's Felicity Jones Reveals Why She's More Like Luke Than Princess Leia

Felicity Jones has been dazzling audiences with her performance as Jyn Erso in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

The 33-year-old actress recently sat down with W Magazine and explained why she’s always related more to the character Luke Skywalker than Princess Leia growing up.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Felicity Jones

“Did you do your hair in buns on the side of your head?” the interviewer asked about Felicity‘s childhood days. “Did you have a Princess Leia hair moment?”

“I didn’t,” Felicity answered. I was a real tomboy. I always had very short hair in a very sort of like short little fringe, and I was always running around and getting really muddy and playing outside.”

“So you were Luke,” the interviewer said, to which Felicity responded “Yeah, exactly.”

Pictured: Felicity landing at LAX Airport ahead of the 2017 Golden Globes on Friday (January 6) in Los Angeles.

Click inside to see what Felicity had to say about how she first discovered Star Wars…

“I’ve quite a large extended family and we’re all very close to each other, so actually, my brother and I, we didn’t have a VHS player,” she went on. “My family were quite sort of old-fashioned in the sense that we were always sort of having to read and do things like that. Which, obviously, in the long term you really appreciate. But when you’re six or seven, it’s a little bit frustrating.”

“So then we were going to my cousin’s house and we’d sit and watch all these delightful VHS’s and be watching things like Tremors and catching up on everything we’d missed out on,” she added. “And Star Wars was very much part of our education. I remember just distinctly sitting really – I don’t know why I was sitting so close to the television, and then cross-legged, and then looking up as the wonderful opening crawl was sliding up the screen and being really quite moved and entertained by it.”