Golden Globes 2017 - Full Coverage of the Awards Night!

VIDEO: Watch Meryl Streep's Powerful Speech Slamming Donald Trump at the Golden Globes

Miss Golden Globe - 10 Notable Celebs from Previous Years!

50 Cent Shows Support For Pal Chris Brown (Video)

Sun, 08 January 2017 at 9:50 pm

Ryan Gosling Thanks Eva Mendes, Dedicates Golden Globe Win to Her Late Brother

Ryan Gosling Thanks Eva Mendes, Dedicates Golden Globe Win to Her Late Brother

Ryan Gosling won the Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy award for his work in La La Land at the 2017 Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday (January 8) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

During his speech, Ryan thanked his partner Eva Mendes and their two daughters Esmeralda and Amada.

“I would like to try to thank one person properly and say while I was singing and dancing and playing piano and having one of the best experiences I’ve ever had on a film, my lady was raising our daughter, pregnant with our second, and trying to help her brother fight his battle with cancer. If she hadn’t have taken all that on so that I could have this experience, it would surely be someone else up here other than me today. So sweetheart, thank you,” Ryan said during his touching speech.

“To my daughters, I love you. And if I may, I would like to dedicate this to the memory of [Eva's] brother, Juan Carlos Mendes,” Ryan added.

Photos: Getty
