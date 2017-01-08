Top Stories
Golden Globes 2017 - Full Coverage of the Awards Night!

Zayn Shoots 'I Don't Wanna Live Forever' Video in London

Miss Golden Globe - 10 Notable Celebs from Previous Years!

50 Cent Shows Support For Pal Chris Brown (Video)

Sun, 08 January 2017 at 8:06 pm

Ryan Reynolds Gets Support from Wife Blake Lively at Golden Globes 2017!

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are such a hot couple on the red carpet at the 2017 Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday (January 8) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 40-year-old actor is a nominee at the Globes for the first time tonight for his work in Deadpool.

Ryan is up for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy. The film is also up for Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy.

FYI: Blake is wearing a custom Atelier Versace dress and Lorraine Schwartz jewels. Ryan is wearing a Gucci tuxedo, Christian Louboutin shoes, a Piaget watch, and Montblanc cufflinks.
Photos: Getty
