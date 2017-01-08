Top Stories
Golden Globes 2017 - Full Coverage of the Awards Night!

VIDEO: Watch Meryl Streep's Powerful Speech Slamming Donald Trump at the Golden Globes

Miss Golden Globe - 10 Notable Celebs from Previous Years!

50 Cent Shows Support For Pal Chris Brown (Video)

Sun, 08 January 2017 at 9:49 pm

Sarah Jessica Parker's Golden Globes 2017 Look Pays Tribute to Carrie Fisher!

Sarah Jessica Parker's Golden Globes 2017 Look Pays Tribute to Carrie Fisher!

Sarah Jessica Parker paid tribute to Carrie Fisher while wearing a Princess Leia inspired look on the red carpet at the 2017 Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday (January 8) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 51-year-old actress wore her hair up in a look that emulated a different take on Leia’s buns.

SJP was at the event as a nominee in the Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy category for her work on Divorce.

FYI: Sarah is wearing a Vera Wang dress, SJP Collection shoes, a Stella McCartney purse, and Fred Leighton jewelry.
