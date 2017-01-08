Sarah Jessica Parker's Golden Globes 2017 Look Pays Tribute to Carrie Fisher!

Sarah Jessica Parker paid tribute to Carrie Fisher while wearing a Princess Leia inspired look on the red carpet at the 2017 Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday (January 8) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 51-year-old actress wore her hair up in a look that emulated a different take on Leia’s buns.

SJP was at the event as a nominee in the Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy category for her work on Divorce.

FYI: Sarah is wearing a Vera Wang dress, SJP Collection shoes, a Stella McCartney purse, and Fred Leighton jewelry.