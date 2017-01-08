Sarah Paulson & Amanda Peet Kiss at Golden Globes 2017!

Sarah Paulson and Amanda Peet share a kiss on the red carpet after their kissing photo made headlines last month!

If you didn’t know, Sarah and Amanda are good pals, and last month at the opening of The Babylon Line in New York City, Amanda went in for a kiss and it turned into an awkward moment.

Tonight at the 2017 Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday (January 8) in Beverly Hills, Calif., Sarah is up for the Best Performance in a Miniseries or Television Film award for her work in American Crime Story. Best of luck!

FYI: Amanda is wearing Bottega Veneta. Sarah is wearing Marc Jacobs.