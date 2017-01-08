Sienna Miller Lands in LA Ahead of Golden Globes 2017

Sienna Miller is ready to take the stage at the 2017 Golden Globes!

The 35-year-old Live by Night actress was spotted arriving at LAX Airport on Thursday (January 5) in Los Angeles.

She was dressed casual but super trendy in a loose-fitting white tee, black pants, and a cute yellow tote.

Sienna will be presenting at this year’s award show – see which other celebs are set to take the stage.

You can catch Sienna in the upcoming film The Lost City of Z, which will be released in limited theaters on April 14 before going nationwide on April 21. Watch the teaser trailer here.

