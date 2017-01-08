Top Stories
2017 Golden Globes Weekend - Full Coverage of All Parties!

2017 Golden Globes Weekend - Full Coverage of All Parties!

VIDEO: Selena Gomez &amp; David Henrie Reunite, Imagine Where 'Wizards' Characters Are Today!

VIDEO: Selena Gomez & David Henrie Reunite, Imagine Where 'Wizards' Characters Are Today!

Golden Globes Predictions 2017 - Who Will Win Movie Awards?

Golden Globes Predictions 2017 - Who Will Win Movie Awards?

Britney Spears' New Boyfriend Spotted Flaunting Hot Body at the Beach!

Britney Spears' New Boyfriend Spotted Flaunting Hot Body at the Beach!

Sun, 08 January 2017 at 3:00 am

Sienna Miller Lands in LA Ahead of Golden Globes 2017

Sienna Miller Lands in LA Ahead of Golden Globes 2017

Sienna Miller is ready to take the stage at the 2017 Golden Globes!

The 35-year-old Live by Night actress was spotted arriving at LAX Airport on Thursday (January 5) in Los Angeles.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Sienna Miller

She was dressed casual but super trendy in a loose-fitting white tee, black pants, and a cute yellow tote.

Sienna will be presenting at this year’s award show – see which other celebs are set to take the stage.

You can catch Sienna in the upcoming film The Lost City of Z, which will be released in limited theaters on April 14 before going nationwide on April 21. Watch the teaser trailer here.

10+ pictures inside of Sienna Miller landing at LAX…

Just Jared on Facebook
sienna miller lands in la ahead of golden globes 2017 01
sienna miller lands in la ahead of golden globes 2017 02
sienna miller lands in la ahead of golden globes 2017 03
sienna miller lands in la ahead of golden globes 2017 04
sienna miller lands in la ahead of golden globes 2017 05
sienna miller lands in la ahead of golden globes 2017 06
sienna miller lands in la ahead of golden globes 2017 07
sienna miller lands in la ahead of golden globes 2017 08
sienna miller lands in la ahead of golden globes 2017 09
sienna miller lands in la ahead of golden globes 2017 10
sienna miller lands in la ahead of golden globes 2017 11
sienna miller lands in la ahead of golden globes 2017 12

Photos: AKM-GSI, WENN
Posted to: Sienna Miller

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Tons of celebs stepped out for President Obama's farewell party - TMZ
  • Pink and husband Carey Hart celebrate 11th wedding anniversary - Gossip Cop
  • Selena Gomez reunites with David Henrie for Instagram story! - Just Jared Jr
  • Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen go on a double-date with their men - Radar
  • Does Ben Affleck have a new girlfriend? - Lainey Gossip
  • Tallulah Willis' art gallery opening draws A-list crowd - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here