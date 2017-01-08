Sun, 08 January 2017 at 7:37 pm
Simone Biles & Final Five Teammates Hit Golden Globes 2017 Together
Simone Biles looks like a goddess while arriving at the 2017 Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday (January 8) in Beverly Hills, Calif.
The 19-year-old Rio Olympian met up with her Final Five teammates Final Five Aly Raisman and Madison Kocian on the red carpet.
PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Simone Biles
Aly‘s boyfriend Colton Underwood and men’s gymanstics team member Danell Levya (not pictured) also joined the ladies at the awards ceremony.
FYI: Aly wore a gorgeous, custom Rita Vinieris gown.
Posted to: 2017 Golden Globes, Aly Raisman, Colton Underwood, Golden Globes, Madison Kocian, Simone Biles
