Simone Biles & Final Five Teammates Hit Golden Globes 2017 Together

Simone Biles looks like a goddess while arriving at the 2017 Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday (January 8) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 19-year-old Rio Olympian met up with her Final Five teammates Final Five Aly Raisman and Madison Kocian on the red carpet.

Aly‘s boyfriend Colton Underwood and men’s gymanstics team member Danell Levya (not pictured) also joined the ladies at the awards ceremony.

FYI: Aly wore a gorgeous, custom Rita Vinieris gown.