Golden Globes 2017 - Full Coverage of the Awards Night!

Zayn Shoots 'I Don't Wanna Live Forever' Video in London

Miss Golden Globe - 10 Notable Celebs from Previous Years!

50 Cent Shows Support For Pal Chris Brown (Video)

Sun, 08 January 2017 at 7:37 pm

Simone Biles & Final Five Teammates Hit Golden Globes 2017 Together

Simone Biles looks like a goddess while arriving at the 2017 Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday (January 8) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 19-year-old Rio Olympian met up with her Final Five teammates Final Five Aly Raisman and Madison Kocian on the red carpet.

Aly‘s boyfriend Colton Underwood and men’s gymanstics team member Danell Levya (not pictured) also joined the ladies at the awards ceremony.

FYI: Aly wore a gorgeous, custom Rita Vinieris gown.
Photos: Getty
