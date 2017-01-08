Sofia Vergara's Golden Dress Steals the Show at Golden Globes

Get it, girl!

Sofia Vergara turned heads as she worked the red carpet in her glamorous gown at the 2017 Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday (January 8) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

“Gracias @lorraineschwartz @zuhairmuradofficial golden dress for the #goldenglobes2017 ✨✨✨✨✨✨,” the 44-year-old Modern Family actress wrote on Instagram along with some more photos of her stunning ensemble.

She also shared a pic of her “essentials” for the night, including a dark chocolate espresso bar and a cheetah-print flask. (Just one more reason we love her.)

Check it out below!

Getting my essentials ready for tonight #goldenglobes2017 💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽😂😂😂😂 A photo posted by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on Jan 8, 2017 at 12:32pm PST

FYI: Sofia is wearing Zuhair Murad couture.