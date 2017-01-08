Top Stories
2017 Golden Globes Weekend - Full Coverage of All Parties!

Zayn Shoots 'I Don't Wanna Live Forever' Video in London

Golden Globes Predictions 2017 - Who Will Win Movie Awards?

50 Cent Shows Support For Pal Chris Brown (Video)

Sun, 08 January 2017 at 4:55 pm

Sterling K. Brown Shows Off His Buff Body While Getting Golden Globes Ready

Sterling K. Brown Shows Off His Buff Body While Getting Golden Globes Ready

Sterling K. Brown is getting red carpet ready for tonight’s Golden Globes!

The 40-year-old This Is Us actor took to his Instagram Stories to share some behind-the-scenes videos as he got ready for the big event.

Sterling went totally shirtless as he got decked out in a navy suit.

“I’ve had to get more new suits over the past year and a half than I’ve had in my entire life…once you take the picture, you have to get another suit. I’m like a woman, I have nothing to wear!” he joked.

Sterling also shared some sweet photos with his wife Ryan Michelle, who is attending the award ceremony with him.

FYI: Sterling is wearing a Kenneth Cole suit. Michelle is wearing a David Meister gown.

