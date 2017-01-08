Sterling K. Brown Shows Off His Buff Body While Getting Golden Globes Ready

Sterling K. Brown is getting red carpet ready for tonight’s Golden Globes!

The 40-year-old This Is Us actor took to his Instagram Stories to share some behind-the-scenes videos as he got ready for the big event.

Sterling went totally shirtless as he got decked out in a navy suit.

“I’ve had to get more new suits over the past year and a half than I’ve had in my entire life…once you take the picture, you have to get another suit. I’m like a woman, I have nothing to wear!” he joked.

Sterling also shared some sweet photos with his wife Ryan Michelle, who is attending the award ceremony with him.

FYI: Sterling is wearing a Kenneth Cole suit. Michelle is wearing a David Meister gown.

10+ pictures inside of Sterling K. Brown getting ready for the Golden Globes…

