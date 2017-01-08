Top Stories
Golden Globes 2017 - Full Coverage of the Awards Night!

Golden Globes 2017 - Full Coverage of the Awards Night!

Zayn Shoots 'I Don't Wanna Live Forever' Video in London

Zayn Shoots 'I Don't Wanna Live Forever' Video in London

Miss Golden Globe - 10 Notable Celebs from Previous Years!

Miss Golden Globe - 10 Notable Celebs from Previous Years!

50 Cent Shows Support For Pal Chris Brown (Video)

50 Cent Shows Support For Pal Chris Brown (Video)

Sun, 08 January 2017 at 8:40 pm

Stranger Things' Barb is Alive in Golden Globes 2017 Opening!

Stranger Things' Barb is Alive in Golden Globes 2017 Opening!

The opening video for the 2017 Golden Globe Awards featured so many amazing moments, but one of the highlights was definitely when Barb from Stranger Things popped up!

The fate of the character played by Shannon Purser in the hit Netflix series was unknown at the end of the first season, so everyone was excited to see her again.

The opening for the awards show featured Jimmy Fallon reenacting the opening scene of the movie La La Land with original lyrics to highlight the best in entertainment over the past year.

Shannon‘s co-stars Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Finn Wolfhard, and Caleb McLaughlin were also in it!

Click inside to see the GIF of the other Stranger Things kids in the monologue…

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: NBC
Posted to: 2017 Golden Globes, Caleb McLaughlin, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Golden Globes, Millie Bobby Brown, Shannon Purser, Stranger Things

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Tons of celebs stepped out for President Obama's farewell party - TMZ
  • Pink and husband Carey Hart celebrate 11th wedding anniversary - Gossip Cop
  • Selena Gomez reunites with David Henrie for Instagram story! - Just Jared Jr
  • Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen go on a double-date with their men - Radar
  • Does Ben Affleck have a new girlfriend? - Lainey Gossip
  • Tallulah Willis' art gallery opening draws A-list crowd - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here