Stranger Things' Barb is Alive in Golden Globes 2017 Opening!

The opening video for the 2017 Golden Globe Awards featured so many amazing moments, but one of the highlights was definitely when Barb from Stranger Things popped up!

The fate of the character played by Shannon Purser in the hit Netflix series was unknown at the end of the first season, so everyone was excited to see her again.

The opening for the awards show featured Jimmy Fallon reenacting the opening scene of the movie La La Land with original lyrics to highlight the best in entertainment over the past year.

Shannon‘s co-stars Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Finn Wolfhard, and Caleb McLaughlin were also in it!

Click inside to see the GIF of the other Stranger Things kids in the monologue…