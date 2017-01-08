'Stranger Things' Kids Look Dapper in Their Suits at Golden Globes 2017!

The boys from Stranger Things are looking so suave at the 2017 Golden Globe Awards

Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler), Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin Henderson), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair), and Noah Schnapp (Will Byers) all posed together while arriving at the show, held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday (January 8) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Stranger Things is up for the Best Drama Series at the show tonight – and if you can remember, Finn, Gaten, Caleb, and Noah had the sweetest reaction to the nomination when it was announced weeks ago!

Make sure to tune in for the Golden Globes, hosted by Jimmy Fallon, TONIGHT at 8/7c on NBC!