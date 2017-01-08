Top Stories
Golden Globes 2017 - Full Coverage of the Awards Night!

Zayn Shoots 'I Don't Wanna Live Forever' Video in London

Miss Golden Globe - 10 Notable Celebs from Previous Years!

50 Cent Shows Support For Pal Chris Brown (Video)

Sun, 08 January 2017 at 7:09 pm

'Stranger Things' Star Millie Bobby Brown Sparkles at Golden Globes 2017

'Stranger Things' Star Millie Bobby Brown Sparkles at Golden Globes 2017

Millie Bobby Brown shimmers and shines on the red carpet at the 2017 Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday (January 8) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The Stranger Things actress, who plays spotlight stealer Eleven, wore a gorgeous Jenny Packham dress for the event, where she also met up with her Netflix co-stars.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Millie Bobby Brown

Make sure to tune in for the Golden Globes, hosted by Jimmy Fallon, TONIGHT at 8/7c on NBC!

And be sure to tune into to Ellen tomorrow, where Millie will be a guest on the show!
