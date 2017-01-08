'Stranger Things' Star Millie Bobby Brown Sparkles at Golden Globes 2017

Millie Bobby Brown shimmers and shines on the red carpet at the 2017 Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday (January 8) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The Stranger Things actress, who plays spotlight stealer Eleven, wore a gorgeous Jenny Packham dress for the event, where she also met up with her Netflix co-stars.

