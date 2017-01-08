Top Stories
Golden Globes 2017 - Full Coverage of the Awards Night!

Zayn Shoots 'I Don't Wanna Live Forever' Video in London

Miss Golden Globe - 10 Notable Celebs from Previous Years!

50 Cent Shows Support For Pal Chris Brown (Video)

Sun, 08 January 2017 at 7:16 pm

Teresa Palmer Stuns on the Red Carpet at Golden Globes 2017

Teresa Palmer Stuns on the Red Carpet at Golden Globes 2017

Teresa Palmer is looking lovely in velvet at the 2017 Golden Globes!

The 30-year-old actress stepped out on the carpet at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday (January 8) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Teresa‘s film Hacksaw Ridge is nominated for Best Motion Picture in the Drama category while Mel Gibson is up for best director for the film.

Her co-star Andrew Garfield is also nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture in the Drama category.

FYI: Teresa is wearing custom Armani Prive.

Make sure to tune in for the Golden Globes, hosted by Jimmy Fallon, TONIGHT at 8/7c on NBC!
