Tom Hiddleston Wins Best Miniseries Actor at Golden Globes 2017

Tom Hiddleston is all smiles while stepping out for the 2017 Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday (January 8) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 35-year-old actor, who looked super handsome in a Gucci tux, won Best Actor in a Miniseries or Television Film for his role in The Night Manager.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Tom Hiddleston

He was up against Riz Ahmed for The Night Of, Bryan Cranston for All the Way, John Turturro for The Night Of, and Courtney B. Vance for The People v. O. J. Simpson: American Crime Story.