Top Stories
Golden Globes 2017 - Full Coverage of the Awards Night!

Golden Globes 2017 - Full Coverage of the Awards Night!

VIDEO: Watch Meryl Streep's Powerful Speech Slamming Donald Trump at the Golden Globes

VIDEO: Watch Meryl Streep's Powerful Speech Slamming Donald Trump at the Golden Globes

Miss Golden Globe - 10 Notable Celebs from Previous Years!

Miss Golden Globe - 10 Notable Celebs from Previous Years!

50 Cent Shows Support For Pal Chris Brown (Video)

50 Cent Shows Support For Pal Chris Brown (Video)

Sun, 08 January 2017 at 9:46 pm

Tom Hiddleston Wins Best Miniseries Actor at Golden Globes 2017

Tom Hiddleston Wins Best Miniseries Actor at Golden Globes 2017

Tom Hiddleston is all smiles while stepping out for the 2017 Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday (January 8) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 35-year-old actor, who looked super handsome in a Gucci tux, won Best Actor in a Miniseries or Television Film for his role in The Night Manager.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Tom Hiddleston

He was up against Riz Ahmed for The Night Of, Bryan Cranston for All the Way, John Turturro for The Night Of, and Courtney B. Vance for The People v. O. J. Simpson: American Crime Story.
Just Jared on Facebook
tom hiddleston wins 2017 golden globes 01
tom hiddleston wins 2017 golden globes 02
tom hiddleston wins 2017 golden globes 03
tom hiddleston wins 2017 golden globes 04
tom hiddleston wins 2017 golden globes 05

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2017 Golden Globes, Golden Globes, Tom Hiddleston

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Tons of celebs stepped out for President Obama's farewell party - TMZ
  • Pink and husband Carey Hart celebrate 11th wedding anniversary - Gossip Cop
  • Selena Gomez reunites with David Henrie for Instagram story! - Just Jared Jr
  • Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen go on a double-date with their men - Radar
  • Does Ben Affleck have a new girlfriend? - Lainey Gossip
  • Tallulah Willis' art gallery opening draws A-list crowd - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here