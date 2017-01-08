Top Stories
Golden Globes 2017 - Full Coverage of the Awards Night!

Golden Globes 2017 - Full Coverage of the Awards Night!

Zayn Shoots 'I Don't Wanna Live Forever' Video in London

Zayn Shoots 'I Don't Wanna Live Forever' Video in London

Miss Golden Globe - 10 Notable Celebs from Previous Years!

Miss Golden Globe - 10 Notable Celebs from Previous Years!

50 Cent Shows Support For Pal Chris Brown (Video)

50 Cent Shows Support For Pal Chris Brown (Video)

Sun, 08 January 2017 at 8:49 pm

Tracee Ellis Ross Wins Best Comedy Actress at Golden Globes 2017, Gives Inspiring Speech

Tracee Ellis Ross Wins Best Comedy Actress at Golden Globes 2017, Gives Inspiring Speech

Tracee Ellis Ross won big at the 2017 Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday (January 8) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

She took home Best Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy for her role in Black-ish.

“It is an honor to be on this show Black-ish,” she said. “To continue expanding the way we are seen and known and to show magic and beauty and sameness of a story and stories that are outside of where the industry usually looks.”

Also in attendance were her co-star Anthony Anderson, as well as fellow Best Actress nominees Rachel Bloom and Issa Rae.

FYI: Tracee is wearing Zuhair Murad. Rachel is wearing Christian Siriano. Anthony is wearing a Woody Wilson tux, Dolce lapel pin, and AP watch.

15+ pictures inside of Tracee Ellis Ross, Rachel Bloom, and more at the Globes
Just Jared on Facebook
tracee ellis ross wins 2017 golden globes 01
tracee ellis ross wins 2017 golden globes 02
tracee ellis ross wins 2017 golden globes 03
tracee ellis ross wins 2017 golden globes 04
tracee ellis ross wins 2017 golden globes 05
tracee ellis ross wins 2017 golden globes 06
tracee ellis ross wins 2017 golden globes 07
tracee ellis ross wins 2017 golden globes 08
tracee ellis ross wins 2017 golden globes 09
tracee ellis ross wins 2017 golden globes 10
tracee ellis ross wins 2017 golden globes 11
tracee ellis ross wins 2017 golden globes 12
tracee ellis ross wins 2017 golden globes 13
tracee ellis ross wins 2017 golden globes 14
tracee ellis ross wins 2017 golden globes 15

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2017 Golden Globes, Anthony Anderson, Golden Globes, Issa Rae, Rachel Bloom, Tracee Ellis Ross

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Tons of celebs stepped out for President Obama's farewell party - TMZ
  • Pink and husband Carey Hart celebrate 11th wedding anniversary - Gossip Cop
  • Selena Gomez reunites with David Henrie for Instagram story! - Just Jared Jr
  • Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen go on a double-date with their men - Radar
  • Does Ben Affleck have a new girlfriend? - Lainey Gossip
  • Tallulah Willis' art gallery opening draws A-list crowd - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here