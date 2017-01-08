Tracee Ellis Ross Wins Best Comedy Actress at Golden Globes 2017, Gives Inspiring Speech

Tracee Ellis Ross won big at the 2017 Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday (January 8) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

She took home Best Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy for her role in Black-ish.

“It is an honor to be on this show Black-ish,” she said. “To continue expanding the way we are seen and known and to show magic and beauty and sameness of a story and stories that are outside of where the industry usually looks.”

Also in attendance were her co-star Anthony Anderson, as well as fellow Best Actress nominees Rachel Bloom and Issa Rae.

FYI: Tracee is wearing Zuhair Murad. Rachel is wearing Christian Siriano. Anthony is wearing a Woody Wilson tux, Dolce lapel pin, and AP watch.

