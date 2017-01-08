Top Stories
Golden Globes 2017 - Full Coverage of the Awards Night!

Golden Globes 2017 - Full Coverage of the Awards Night!

VIDEO: Watch Meryl Streep's Powerful Speech Slamming Donald Trump at the Golden Globes

VIDEO: Watch Meryl Streep's Powerful Speech Slamming Donald Trump at the Golden Globes

Miss Golden Globe - 10 Notable Celebs from Previous Years!

Miss Golden Globe - 10 Notable Celebs from Previous Years!

50 Cent Shows Support For Pal Chris Brown (Video)

50 Cent Shows Support For Pal Chris Brown (Video)

Sun, 08 January 2017 at 11:18 pm

VIDEO: Andrew Garfield Gives Ex Emma Stone Standing Ovation When She Wins Golden Globe!

VIDEO: Andrew Garfield Gives Ex Emma Stone Standing Ovation When She Wins Golden Globe!

Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone may not be together, but they are clearly still on good terms.

He gave her a standing ovation when she won at the 2017 Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday (January 8) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Emma took home Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy for La La Land, and Andrew could be seen clapping proudly from his seat for his ex-girlfriend.

And in case you missed it, Andrew was spotted kissing his table buddy Ryan Reynolds when Ryan Gosling won!

Click inside to watch Emma Stone’s full Golden Globes win speech…
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2017 Golden Globes, Andrew Garfield, Emma Stone, Golden Globes

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Tons of celebs stepped out for President Obama's farewell party - TMZ
  • Pink and husband Carey Hart celebrate 11th wedding anniversary - Gossip Cop
  • Selena Gomez reunites with David Henrie for Instagram story! - Just Jared Jr
  • Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen go on a double-date with their men - Radar
  • Does Ben Affleck have a new girlfriend? - Lainey Gossip
  • Tallulah Willis' art gallery opening draws A-list crowd - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here