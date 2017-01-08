VIDEO: Andrew Garfield Gives Ex Emma Stone Standing Ovation When She Wins Golden Globe!

Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone may not be together, but they are clearly still on good terms.

He gave her a standing ovation when she won at the 2017 Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday (January 8) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Emma took home Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy for La La Land, and Andrew could be seen clapping proudly from his seat for his ex-girlfriend.

And in case you missed it, Andrew was spotted kissing his table buddy Ryan Reynolds when Ryan Gosling won!

LOOK AT ANDREW STANDING UP FOR EMMA I'M NOT ALRIGHT pic.twitter.com/HxqF2huvvM — p (@jenisbae) January 9, 2017

