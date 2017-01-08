Top Stories
Golden Globes 2017 - Full Coverage of the Awards Night!

VIDEO: Watch Meryl Streep's Powerful Speech Slamming Donald Trump at the Golden Globes

Miss Golden Globe - 10 Notable Celebs from Previous Years!

50 Cent Shows Support For Pal Chris Brown (Video)

Sun, 08 January 2017 at 10:16 pm

VIDEO: Billy Bob Thornton & Hugh Laurie Win Big for TV Performances at Golden Globes

Billy Bob Thornton and Hugh Laurie made their TV shows proud tonight!

The actors both won big at the 2017 Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday (January 8) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Billy won Best Actor in a Drama TV Series (for his role as Billy McBride in Goliath), and Hugh snagged the award for Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries, or Motion Picture for TV (for his role as Richard Onslow Roper in The Night Manager).

Also spotted on the red carpet was nominee Bob Odenkirk, his wife Naomi Odenkirk, nominee Bryan Cranston, and his wife Robin Dearden.

Watch Hugh react to the win below.

15+ pictures inside of Billy Bob Thornton, Hugh Laurie, and more at the event…

