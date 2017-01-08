VIDEO: Billy Bob Thornton & Hugh Laurie Win Big for TV Performances at Golden Globes

Billy Bob Thornton and Hugh Laurie made their TV shows proud tonight!

The actors both won big at the 2017 Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday (January 8) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Billy won Best Actor in a Drama TV Series (for his role as Billy McBride in Goliath), and Hugh snagged the award for Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries, or Motion Picture for TV (for his role as Richard Onslow Roper in The Night Manager).

Also spotted on the red carpet was nominee Bob Odenkirk, his wife Naomi Odenkirk, nominee Bryan Cranston, and his wife Robin Dearden.

Watch Hugh react to the win below.

What a night for @hughlaurie! He won Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Television Series or TV Movie. #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/YclcTlqHIk — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 9, 2017

