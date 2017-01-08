Top Stories
Sun, 08 January 2017 at 8:30 pm

VIDEO: Jimmy Fallon Improvs as Golden Globes 2017 Teleprompter Goes Down

VIDEO: Jimmy Fallon Improvs as Golden Globes 2017 Teleprompter Goes Down

The 2017 Golden Globes got off to an interesting start when the teleprompter stopped working.

Host Jimmy Fallon took it in stride and started improvising.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jimmy Fallon

“Welcome to the Golden Globes,” Jimmy said. “Already the teleprompter is down, so this is a great way to start the show. I can do impressions. What do we do here? Cut to Justin Timberlake please.”

“We have another monitor coming in. I’ll just make up this monologue.”

He later made a Mariah Carey joke that Dick Clark Productions sabotaged his opening.

You can watch the moment in the video below:
Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2017 Golden Globes, Golden Globes, Jimmy Fallon

