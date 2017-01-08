VIDEO: Jimmy Fallon Spoofs 'La La Land' During Golden Globes 2017 Cold Open!

The cold open at the 2017 Golden Globe Awards featuring host Jimmy Fallon spoofed La La Land‘s opening song “Another Day of Sun” and it featured so many stars!

The host kicked off the opening and was joined by Nicole Kidman and Amy Adams, The People v. O.J. Simpson co-stars Sarah Paulson, Sterling K Brown, Courtney B Vance, and John Travolta, Evan Rachel Wood, and Rami Malek.

Kit Harington made a funny appearance when he gasped for air the way his character Jon Snow did when he came back to life on Game of Thrones.

The kids from Stranger Things – Caleb McLaughlin, Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo – rapped and then Barb (Shannon Purser) came back to life!

The opening ended with awesome appearances from Ryan Reynolds, Justin Timberlake, and Tina Fey.