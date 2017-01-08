Top Stories
Sun, 08 January 2017 at 6:48 pm

VIDEO: Jimmy Fallon Teases the Golden Globes 2017 Opening

VIDEO: Jimmy Fallon Teases the Golden Globes 2017 Opening

Jimmy Fallon is teasing the opening segment of the 2017 Golden Globes and it looks like it’s going to be pretty epic!

In the short clip, the 42-year-old host can be seen dancing on a red carpet alongside lots of people in costume, including a Star Wars Stormtrooper and an army figurine.

The opening segment is also set to feature Justin Timberlake, Ryan Reynolds, Tina Fey, Nicole Kidman and Amy Adams!

Make sure to tune in for the Golden Globes TONIGHT at 8/7c on NBC!

Check out Jimmy‘s entire teaser below…
