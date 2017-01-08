Top Stories
Sun, 08 January 2017 at 6:30 am

VIDEO: Kris Jenner Gives Fans Behind-the-Scenes Look at Golden Globes Prep!

VIDEO: Kris Jenner Gives Fans Behind-the-Scenes Look at Golden Globes Prep!

Kris Jenner is pumped for the 2017 Golden Globes today!

The 61-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians star took to Instagram on Saturday (January 7) to give fans a sneak peek at the red carpet prep work.

“Getting ready for The Golden Globes tomorrow!!” she wrote along with the video below. “Excited!! Tune in for pre Red Carpet Coverage at 1pm PST on E! #goldenglobes #eredcarpet #awardseason.”

The night before, Kris enjoyed a Friday night out with her boyfriend Corey Gamble and “besties” Kyle Richards and Faye Resnick at Craig’s in West Hollywood, Calif.

The 2017 Golden Globes will air tonight (January 8) at 8/7c on NBC.

Let's hear it for the girls… #besties @fayeresnick @kylerichards18 @craigsla

