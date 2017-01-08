Top Stories
Golden Globes 2017 - Full Coverage of the Awards Night!

VIDEO: Watch Meryl Streep's Powerful Speech Slamming Donald Trump at the Golden Globes

Miss Golden Globe - 10 Notable Celebs from Previous Years!

50 Cent Shows Support For Pal Chris Brown (Video)

Sun, 08 January 2017 at 11:30 pm

VIDEO: Kristen Wiig & Steve Carell Cracked Us Up at Golden Globes 2017

VIDEO: Kristen Wiig & Steve Carell Cracked Us Up at Golden Globes 2017

If there was an award for best presenters…Kristen Wiig and Steve Carell would be tough to beat at the 2017 Golden Globes!

While presenting the Best Animated Movie award, Kristen asked Steve if he could remember seeing his first animated film.

“I do actually, very well. Kind of a big deal, I was 6 years old and my dad took me to see Fantasia. It was astounding. The music, the spectacle of the whole thing. It was kind of a life-changing experience,” Steve said. “I never saw my father again after that day. Fantasia day.”

Kristen had a similar experience.

Also pictured inside: Kristen on the red carpet at the 2017 Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday (January 8) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

FYI: Kristen is wearing a Reem Acra dress, Christian Louboutin shoes, a Calvin Klein clutch, and Chanel jewels.

