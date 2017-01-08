VIDEO: Leonardo DiCaprio, Kerry Washington & Other Celebs Say Farewell to President Obama

Barack Obama is only in office for a few more weeks and celebrities are saying goodbye to the President.

In a touching video, celebs including Leonardo DiCaprio, Kerry Washington and Tom Hanks all shared their favorite memories from Barack‘s time as president.

“When I was at the UN and I heard our president say that climate change is the most important issue facing not only this generation but all future generations, it was inspiring,” Leo said in the video.

Other celebrity appearances included John Legend, Ellen DeGeneres, Jerry Seinfeld, Michael Jordan and Samuel L. Jackon.

Ellen shared her fondest memories, adding, “The CVS experience with Michelle was pretty cool, and dancing with Barack at his birthday party — and he’s a good dancer! He should not get any flak for that. You’re a good dancer.”

Watch the entire video below…