VIDEO: Matt Damon Pokes Fun at His Golden Globe Win Last Year in Comedy Category

Before Matt Damon presented the award for Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy at the Golden Globes tonight, he couldn’t help but make a joke about his own win in the same category last year!

The 46-year-old actor hit the red carpet with his wife Luciana Barroso at the 2017 Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday (January 8) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

“I have the distinct privilege of presenting a very big award,” he told the crowd. “I have that privilege because I received this award in the male category last year … for The Martian – and that fact alone is funnier, literally, than anything in The Martian.”

FYI: Matt is wearing a custom Versace tux with Bruno Magli shoes. Luciana is wearing custom Atelier Versace.