VIDEO: Meryl Streep Emotionally Pays Tribute to Carrie Fisher at Golden Globes 2017

Meryl Streep‘s amazing 2017 Golden Globes Cecil B. DeMille speech is making waves on the Internet.

In the final line of her powerful speech, Meryl remembered her dear friend Carrie Fisher.

“As my friend, the dear departed Princess Leia, said to me once, ‘Take your broken heart, make it into art,’” Meryl said in the speech. Watch below.

