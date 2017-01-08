VIDEO: NBA Star J.R. Smith's Wife Gives Birth 5 Months Early

Top Stories
Sun, 08 January 2017 at 10:08 am

Cleveland Cavaliers player J.R. Smith and his wife Jewel just revealed some very personal news.

The couple announced in a video posted to Twitter that she gave birth to their third daughter, Dakota, five months before her due date.

“We’ve got very important news,” J.R. says.

“Hi, everybody,” Jewel adds. “We decided to share with the world what’s been going on with our family the past five days. We know a lot of you guys congratulated us on the expectancy of our little baby girl, but we had her five months early. She’s five days old today and her name is Dakota and she weighs one pound.”

She continues, “We know we’re not the only family going through this, who has been through this, and who will ever go through it. That’s why we decided to share what we’re going through with you guys. Please keep us in your prayers and we’ll do the same for everyone else.”

You can watch their touching video below:
Photos: Getty
