VIDEO: Ryan Reynolds & Andrew Garfield Kissed When Ryan Gosling Won at the Golden Globes!

If you weren’t watching closely, you may have missed the best moment of the 2017 Golden Globes!

Just as Ryan Gosling was announced as Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy for La La Land, Ryan Reynolds and Andrew Garfield kissed each other on the lips!

The duo was sitting right next to each other, and it seems Andrew was consoling Ryan on his loss.

His wife Blake Lively couldn’t help but crack up laughing while she watched their quick makeout session.

Watch the video of Ryan and Andrew‘s kiss below!