VIDEO: Sofia Vergara Keeps Saying ‘Anal’ Instead of ‘Annual’ at Golden Globes 2017

Sofia Vergara had a bit of a mishap while on stage at the Golden Globes – she kept saying the word “anal” instead of “annual”!

Of course, it was all a big joke in the end, but Sofia poked fun of her accent and pretended like she couldn’t say the word “annual” while introducing the three Miss Golden Globes this year!

“The Hollywood Foreign Press Association has an anal tradition…I mean, they have an anus tradition,” Sofia said. Watch the clip below!