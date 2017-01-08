VIDEO: Sylvester Stallone's Advice to Daughters Before Golden Globes: 'Don't Fall!'

All three of Sylvester Stallone‘s daughters – (L to R) Sistine, 18, Scarlet, 14, and Sophia, 20 – were chosen to be the Miss Golden Globe ladies this year!

The sisters coordinated in sleek black dresses as they posed together on the red carpet at the 2017 Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday (January 8) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The ladies will take the stage throughout the show to help the presenters hand out awards to winners.

Scarlet says her dad made her get ready for the big day by walking around in high heels!

“My dad has given me the advice to speak loud and clear and have great posture, don’t fall,” she told Us Weekly. “He actually makes me train in heels for an hour every day! He doesn’t want me to fall!”

“Don’t feel bad for her, she needs it.” Sistine chimed in. She is so clumsy.”

FYI: Scarlet is wearing Saint Laurent shoes with Messika Paris jewelry. Sistine is wearing Chanel jewelry.

Click inside to watch a video Sylvester shared of the girls getting ready before the event…