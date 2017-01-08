Top Stories
Golden Globes 2017 - Full Coverage of the Awards Night!

Zayn Shoots 'I Don't Wanna Live Forever' Video in London

Miss Golden Globe - 10 Notable Celebs from Previous Years!

50 Cent Shows Support For Pal Chris Brown (Video)

Sun, 08 January 2017

VIDEO: Viola Davis Wins First Golden Globe After Five Nominations Over the Years!

Viola Davis just won the Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture for her work in Fences at the 2017 Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday (January 8) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

“This is my fifth nomination…I took all the pictures. I went to the luncheon,” Viola joked about being nominated four previous times (in 2009 for Doubt, in 2012 for The Help, and in 2015 and 2016 for How to Get Away with Murder).

“This story screamed art and heart. And it deserved to be told,” Viola said during her speech.

FYI: Viola is wearing a Michael Kors dress, Stuart Weitzman shoes, Harry Winston jewels, and Judith Leiber clutch. Pictured below: Viola and husband Julius Tennon on the red carpet at the event.
