Zac Efron Wishes Good Luck to 'La La Land' Songwriters Ahead of Golden Globes 2017!

Zac Efron is rooting for La La Land to win big at tomorrow’s Golden Globes!

The 29-year-old actor took to his Twitter to wish La La Land‘s music composers – Benj Pasek and Justin Paul – good luck at the upcoming awards show.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Zac Efron

“Okay! #GoldenGlobes, you can borrow @pasekandpaul but we need them back on Monday. Fingers crossed #LaLaLand #TheHandsomeGuysinthemiddle” Zac tweeted along with the below pic of himself with Benj and Justin – along with close friend Hugh Jackman!

Zac and Hugh recently began filming their new film The Greatest Showman – where Benj and Justin are composing the music for the biographical musical drama film.

La La Land is nominated for seven Golden Globes including Best Musical or Comedy and Best Original Score.