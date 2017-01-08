Zayn Shoots 'I Don't Wanna Live Forever' Video in Rainy London

Zayn Malik is gearing up for the release of his “I Don’t Want To Live Forever” music video.

The 23-year-old singer was spotted shooting the video outside in the rain on Saturday (January 7) in London, England.

According to the Daily Mail, his collaborator Taylor Swift was also on set filming, but there were no photos taken of her.

Zayn had previously said he wanted her to appear.

The hit song is off the 50 Shades Darker soundtrack and debuted at No. 6 on the Billboard 100 chart.

