ABC's TGIT Line Up Pushed Back to Accommodate Inauguration Special

ABC’s super popular Shonda Rhimes-produced TGIT lineup is being pushed back due to an inauguration special.

The Thursday night television block, which includes Grey’s Anatomy, How to Get Away With Murder and Scandal, was set to return on January 19 but will now premiere on January 26.

Instead, ABC will be presenting a pre-inauguration 20/20 special, America’s First Family: The Trumps Go to Washington.

That special is set to air from 10 to 11 PM, followed by repeats of Grey’s Anatomy and Scandal at 8 PM and 9 PM, respectively.