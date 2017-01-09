Ben Affleck Supports Little Brother Casey at Golden Globes 2017!

Ben Affleck poses for a picture with his little brother Casey at the Amazon Studios Golden Globes Party held at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday (January 8) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 41-year-old actor won the Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama award for his work in Manchester By the Sea last night – congrats, Ben! If you missed it, check out video of Casey‘s acceptance speech.

Ben and Casey have a playful relationship. Casey recently poked fun at Ben’s box office numbers!