Mon, 09 January 2017 at 10:32 pm

Billie Lourd Steps Out With Taylor Lautner For First Time Since Carrie Fisher's Funeral

Billie Lourd has shown incredible strength since the passing of her mother Carrie Fisher and grandmother Debbie Reynolds last month.

Over the past few weeks, the 24-year-old Scream Queens star has gotten lots of support from friends, especially her rumored boyfriend Taylor Lautner.

The duo stepped out together on Monday (January 9) for the first time since Carrie and Debbie‘s funeral last week.

Billie and Taylor were spotted taking a walk together before stopping to get a bite to eat in Los Angeles.

Taylor was also by Billie‘s side at the memorial service and burial.

We’re so glad that Taylor has been a support to Billie during this extremely difficult time.

