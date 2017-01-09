Billy Eichner & Meghan McCain Fight on Twitter Over Meryl Streep's Golden Globes Speech

Billy Eichner got into a Twitter feud with Meghan McCain, the daughter of Republican senator John McCain, after she slammed Meryl Streep for her speech at the 2017 Golden Globes.

After the legendary actress called out Trump for mocking a disabled reporter, Meghan blamed her and other Hollywood elite of getting the President-elect elected.

“This Meryl Streep speech is why Trump won. And if people in Hollywood don’t start recognizing why and how – you will help him get re-elected,” she tweeted.

Billy responded to the comment by saying, “Um she asked him not to make fun of disabled people and advocated for the freedom of the press and the arts you f–king moron.”

This comment led to some more arguing on Twitter. Read the full series of tweets below.

